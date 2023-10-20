  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bien agence

Residential quarter Bien agence

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
;
9
ID: 34682
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level 3 rooms, enlarged in 4 rooms, completely renovated Land of 220 m2 Strategic district: at the exit of the city and close to the new Ir Ayin district Quiet and family environment Ideal for a family or investment A rare opportunity in Ashkelon, to seize quickly!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Leisure

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,00M
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming Duplex with 5 rooms of 158 m2 net ( 178 m2 gross ) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Degage view. Nice hidden kitchen. 4 bedrooms included mamad. a true pepetite in the city center. on level 1: living room/dining area/kitchen/mamad and bathroom.. L…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-Wes…
