  4. Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
;
4
ID: 34842
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

Français Français
THREE THREE PIECES IN SIZE OF AN IMMEUBLE RECENT BEL. INCLUDE A BALCONY IN THE SALON AND A TERRASS IN THE ROOM. 5th STYLE WITH PARKING. NEAR ALL COFFEE AND AVERAGE TRADE

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre appartement comme neuf 3 pieces renove apres tama shlomo hamelekh tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter A saisir un superbe appartement de 4 pieces au dessus du beth habad francophone
Hadera, Israel
from
$658,350
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A 4-room apartment (3 bedrooms) of 107 m2, - On the 4th floor with Shabbat elevator, - A beautiful living space overlooking a sunny terrace of about 12 m2, - A beautiful modern and design kitchen with plenty of storage open to the living room, - A …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
The Rare Pearl! City Apartment 4 rooms new, residence with swimming pool Dimri, 140m2 + 20m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony, cellar, parking, air conditioning, 21st floor south. Never lived, free immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications