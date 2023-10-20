Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod

  1. Realting.com
  Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod

Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
$1,32M
18
ID: 34563
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaDekel

About the complex

Beautiful apartment for sale in Ashdod 5 rooms transformed into 4, in luxury residence with concierge 24/24, gym, 4 elevators including one of shabat. Apartment 150 m2 and 16 m2 terrace full sea view. Cellar 9m2 , high-end materials, air conditioning, parking, and 2 steps from the beach

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Other complexes
A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, within a quiet and well-served residential environment. 4 room apartment with Mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building under a recently completed TAMA 38 project. …
Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Located in the shop building "Ma'ale HaTzofim" in Ramat Gan, designed and built by the famous architectural firm "Feigin Architects". The building was completed in 2020 and is considered a prestigious and unique project with one of the highest construction standards in Israel. The building h…
