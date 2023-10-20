  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$717,915
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34304
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
• • Solar water heating + gas Central air conditioning with independent control in rooms Water and gas • North-East / South-West exhibition (excellent natural ventilation) Large tank sink in the kitchen Expenses: • -Vaad habayit: 250 - / month

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$413,820
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret
Tiberias, Israel
from
$3,51M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$717,915
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Show all Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Exclusive – Chernichovsky Street, Bezall project Shenkin district Large 3 room apartment, very bright North / West About 87 m2 + 9 m2 terrace (one bedroom on the inside side of the building) Security 24/7 Sports hall Parking Cave Possibility of complete furniture The apartment is currently…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
Superb 4 room apartment renovated in a prestigious boutique complex – Strok 7–9 (Netanel Company – delivery first quarter 2026) 102.5 m2 + 14 m2 balcony 3rd floor - Only 2 apartments per floor 3 orientations 2 underground parking spaces + cellar European Public Prosecutor's Office Very high…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications