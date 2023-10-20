  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante

Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
;
4
ID: 34542
ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 47

About the complex

Sale Jerusalem, Bayit vegan, Recent building with elevator and underground parking Penthouse 5 rooms 140sqm living space, 170sqm of terrace and garden, magnificent panoramic view of Jerusalem! Very large living room, independent kitchen, master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 orientations, mamad room, air conditioning, central heating, parking (box) and large cellar. + 3 independent units rent about 10,000h/month! Hey!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications