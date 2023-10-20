  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bien agence

Residential quarter Bien agence

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,625
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34782
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ????? ???? 8th Floor???? Unobstructed view????️ Spacious and bright A great opportunity in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods! ✅ 4 pieces well arranged ✅ High floor with open and soothing view ✅ New, clean and well maintained building ✅ Excellent ventilation and natural light throughout the apartment ✅ Central and convenient location in the Agamim district ???? Attractive price: 1.750.000 ???? For more information and to arrange a visit: 054-2266615

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$376,200
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$332,310
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,025
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,625
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent pen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
New for exclusive sale! 17 Bloch Street, close to municipal park and all entertainment venues In a new and elegant project of the promoter "Shalom and Natan" After obtaining the building permit, there will be: A 3-room apartment with optimal layout 69 m2 living space + 12 m2 of sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$843,315
4 room apartment in Ashdod "Youd Bet", in a small building of 5 floors quiet, but 2 steps from all amenities. Very well maintained, recently refurbished bathroom, mirpeset, air conditioning, private parking, elevator
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications