  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception

Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34398
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In Mekor Haim district near Baka just a 2-minute walk from Hadar Shopping Centre. A few minutes from the quiet green park of the Mesila, which leads directly to the picturesque Moshava Germanit At the foot of all supermarkets and shops in Talpiot. Simply at the center of all necessity. Potential for a winning future: the project is located on the route of the new tramway (in HaParsa Street) will allow a quick and easy journey to the city centre. Building luxury boutique nine developer of only 9 floors with beautiful Lobby, Shabbat elevators and underground parking. New 4-room apartment very spacious of 111 m2, brightness guaranteed all day long with very large living area perfect to receive, and separate kitchen, plus balcony of 11m2 with open view. Kitchen standing of the recognized supplier Gal, Mamad room, master bedroom with attached bathroom, guest bathroom Central air conditioning VRF private in each of the spaces, underfloor heating with private thermostat in each place, smart home system, simply the most prestigious services. The apartment has a private parking place under land and adjoining cellar. Immediate entry. At the foot of the Francophone communities and the Pierre Koening school.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,76M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications