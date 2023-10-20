Residential quarter Residence boutique dexception

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In Mekor Haim district near Baka just a 2-minute walk from Hadar Shopping Centre. A few minutes from the quiet green park of the Mesila, which leads directly to the picturesque Moshava Germanit At the foot of all supermarkets and shops in Talpiot. Simply at the center of all necessity.
Potential for a winning future: the project is located on the route of the new tramway (in HaParsa Street) will allow a quick and easy journey to the city centre.
Building luxury boutique nine developer of only 9 floors with beautiful Lobby, Shabbat elevators and underground parking.
New 4-room apartment very spacious of 111 m2, brightness guaranteed all day long with very large living area perfect to receive, and separate kitchen, plus balcony of 11m2 with open view.
Kitchen standing of the recognized supplier Gal,
Mamad room, master bedroom with attached bathroom, guest bathroom
Central air conditioning VRF private in each of the spaces, underfloor heating with private thermostat in each place, smart home system, simply the most prestigious services.
The apartment has a private parking place under land and adjoining cellar.
Immediate entry.
At the foot of the Francophone communities and the Pierre Koening school.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure
