Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv

Located in the very sought after area of Kerem HaTemanim, a few minutes' walk from the sea, Shouk HaCarmel, Allenby Street and Kempinski and Royal Beach hotels, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Apartment of 72 m2, located on the second floor, comprising three rooms with a sunny balcony. The property is completely renovated and has two toilets, a laundry room and a modern bathroom.
Central and dynamic environment, close to shops, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, public transport and the promenade.
Available quickly.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
