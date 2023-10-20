Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
;
10
ID: 34817
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

Located in the very sought after area of Kerem HaTemanim, a few minutes' walk from the sea, Shouk HaCarmel, Allenby Street and Kempinski and Royal Beach hotels, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. Apartment of 72 m2, located on the second floor, comprising three rooms with a sunny balcony. The property is completely renovated and has two toilets, a laundry room and a modern bathroom. Central and dynamic environment, close to shops, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, public transport and the promenade. Available quickly.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications