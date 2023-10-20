  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34272
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteristics The AGENCIS presents you a boutique building with contemporary architecture with high performance double lobby decorated by architect 2 elevators including a chabbatic, underground parking White aluminium coating Each apartment is sold with a parking space Apartment features 4 rooms apartment coast Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 4 room apartment facade Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 4 room apartment facade Surface of 115 m2 plus a terrace of 14m2 5 rooms apartment coast Surface of 126 m2 plus a terrace of 13.4 m2 Very luxurious interior service Ceramic granite tiles 80/80 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve For all visits, please contact me.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter Superbe studio pres du shuk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$749,265
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,80M
Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,125
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Show all Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious li…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
* Charming small 2 rooms * 40m2 with mamad * Modern and well maintained building * Underground parking * Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications