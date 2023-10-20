Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach
Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops
Project characteristics
The AGENCIS presents you a boutique building with contemporary architecture with high performance double lobby decorated by architect
2 elevators including a chabbatic, underground parking
White aluminium coating
Each apartment is sold with a parking space
Apartment features
4 rooms apartment coast
Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2
4 room apartment facade
Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2
4 room apartment facade
Surface of 115 m2 plus a terrace of 14m2
5 rooms apartment coast
Surface of 126 m2 plus a terrace of 13.4 m2
Very luxurious interior service
Ceramic granite tiles 80/80
Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose.
Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak
Centralized air conditioning latest generation.
High quality interior doors
Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan
Bathroom tiles up to ceiling
Hanging toilets
Home cinema preparation
Electrical stores in all the house
Quality mixer valve
For all visits, please contact me.
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
