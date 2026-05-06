Residential quarter Tour guindi tlv fashion mall

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TEL AVIV – GINDI TOWERS
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, in the Gindi Towers – Fashion Mall complex, this 4-room apartment offers a sought-after urban setting, close to shops, restaurants and attractions of the city.
118 m2 + 9 m2 terrace with sea view.
A bright property, with a real sense of space, in a modern residence with amenities.
✔️ Open living room with terrace access
✔️ Sea view
✔️ Sports room in the building
✔️ Guardian
✔️ 1 parking lot
Available from 15 May
A central, lively location in the heart of Tel Aviv.