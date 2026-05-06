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Residential quarter Tour guindi tlv fashion mall

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
5
ID: 35143
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaHashmonaim, 38

About the complex

TEL AVIV – GINDI TOWERS Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, in the Gindi Towers – Fashion Mall complex, this 4-room apartment offers a sought-after urban setting, close to shops, restaurants and attractions of the city. 118 m2 + 9 m2 terrace with sea view. A bright property, with a real sense of space, in a modern residence with amenities. ✔️ Open living room with terrace access ✔️ Sea view ✔️ Sports room in the building ✔️ Guardian ✔️ 1 parking lot Available from 15 May A central, lively location in the heart of Tel Aviv.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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