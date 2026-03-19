Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Zangville Project — Netanya
New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown
Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after Rue Zangville.
This area benefits from all the advantages of the city centre:
• Shops, restaurants and the nearby Kikar on foot
• Schools, community centres and synagogues accessible on foot
• Beaches only a few minutes away
• Family environment, close to everything, without compromise on tranquility
Boiron — The High Standing As Signature
The project is developed by Gaby Boiron, a renowned Israeli manufacturer:
• High-end finishes
• An irreproachable quality of construction
• Modern and sustainable buildings
• Excellent reputation with Francophone clients
Each apartment is designed to offer comfort, elegance and real heritage value.
Calendar & Guarantees
• Start of construction: March 2026
• Delivery : March 2028
• Full bank guarantee
• Guaranteed prices without indexation
Each apartment is sold with parking
Method of settlement
• 7% on signature
• 13% — March 2026
• 41% — 6 months before key delivery
• 29% — 1 month before handing over keys
• 10% — handing over keys (March 2028)
A premium location
A reference manufacturer
Pre-sales at advantageous rates
Secure investment
The Agencies®
The French-speaking specialist on new projects in Israel
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return