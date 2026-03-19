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Residential quarter Projet neuf a harish

Harish, Israel
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$1,06M
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a harish
1
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ID: 35272
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Harish

About the complex

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NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also include a shopping gallery located in the best part of the city. Harish, just 45 minutes from Tel Aviv, 40 minutes from Haifa and 30 minutes from Kfar Saba and Raanana, is today Israel's youngest and most promising city. Nestled in natural forests and with direct access to the motorway, it currently has 20,000 inhabitants and will reach 60,000 by 2026. The project in detail: A modern complex of 7 floors, whose delivery is planned in 5 years. Only 2 room apartments above the shopping gallery: • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 without balcony – from 1 008 900 ? (1st floor) • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 with balcony of 5.5 m2 – from 1,060,000 ? (1st floor) Payment terms are highly advantageous for our first customers: • 7% when signing the contract • 18% upon obtaining the permit in 1 year • 75% at key delivery Don't miss this unique opportunity!

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Harish, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a harish
Harish, Israel
from
$1,06M
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