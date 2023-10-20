Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul

Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul

Jerusalem, Israel
$3,555
6
ID: 34396
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kanfei Nesharim

About the complex

New on the market to rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 162m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a green view of the mountains of Jerusalem, Possibility to create 8 offices and an additional reception room. It is possible to connect 2 additional offices of 141 m2 and 248 m2 each, to reach a total gross area of 551 m2. The price per m2 is 85 NIS for rent, 17.5 NIS per m2 for building charges, and 22 NIS per m2 for Arnona. The price is before VAT and entry into the offices is immediate. Possibility to rent parking spaces in the building. Extremely searchable location at the entrance of the city and close to central transport axes.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications