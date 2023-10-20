  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
;
10
ID: 34212
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaLevi, 94

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the city Nine and exclusive Yehuda Halevi 94 - New and exceptional building 4 beautiful new rooms with lift and mamad Parking Sun terrace Dependence/career-eater The apartment is located in the back, quiet! 4 rooms of 93 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2 3rd floor with elevator South/East orientation

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
New for exclusive sale! Bodenheimer 2 (Pinkas Corner) – a new luxury project by the Gabay Group In the heart of the new north, a few minutes from Hayarkon Park, tram, cafes and shops. A well arranged 4 room apartment with a nice finish On the 4th floor (out of 8) • Living area of approximate…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
duplex penthouse in one of Ashkelon's most beautiful neighborhoods. 5 pcs with terrace of 46m2 cellar 2 parking spaces building of only 4 floor
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications