  4. Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod

Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$623,865
10
ID: 33498
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

The rare pearl: new 2-room apartment in Ashdod "Calaniot" in immediate delivery with air conditioning, parking, cellar

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a keter david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,703
Ask all your questions
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loca…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
New on the market, in Michkenot Haouma, close to the central station and the city centre, in a residence standing, overlooking the promenade, appt 5P in excellent condition, balcony with open view, 2 private parkings, cellar. Hadassa Exclusive, Takam Agency
Agency
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, within a quiet and well-served residential environment. 4 room apartment with Mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building under a recently completed TAMA 38 project. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
