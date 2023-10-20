  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33814
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Stop appartement 4 pieces neuf a netivot
Netivot, Israel
from
$467,115
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
This charming and bright European-style apartment offers a comfortable living environment in an ideal location. With an area of 89 m2, it is located on the 3rd and top floor of a renovated and well maintained building. It includes three carefully designed rooms: a spacious living room, a sem…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Furnished (option without furniture) 1 parking space Sea view Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications