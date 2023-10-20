  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion

Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 33810
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,04M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,92M
Villa in Israel Ashdod Youd Alef district with interior architect 460 m2 living space +terrain 700 Swimming pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m - Ground floor: living / dining room / modern fully equipped kitchen / separate toilet / laundry room. -1st level: 2 large bedrooms including one with dressing roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New for sale exclusively! Located at 46 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street Close to the prestigious Basel complex In a building under renovation (Tama 1) Currently owned by Ohana Group. A beautiful 2-room apartment of 66 m2 will be available (3 possible pieces) First floor Orientation: West and South …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications