Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya

$564,300
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

In a small building on Hertzl street in the popular district of Ein Sara in Nahariya Dupleix .. as a small villa, including, * on the ground floor: bright living room, 2 bedrooms with terrace access * Upstairs: 2 spacious rooms, Master suite with shower and terrace access of about 20 m2 * Soothing open view Close to crèches and schools and the city centre The perfect alliance between city, family and quality of life

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
$564,300
