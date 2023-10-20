  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking

Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
10
ID: 33399
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious, bright and beautiful apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5 m2* (gross). A balcony of 12 m2 will be added. And a 9 m2 vestibule. Committee decision taken! An intimate luxury building of only 6 apartments. Two standard parking spaces in the basement. Direct elevator. Shelter.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

