  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod

Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 33684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The only residence with 2 rooms with balcony by the sea!!! Dream location: in front of the beach "Miami", where are all the restaurants and cafes in fashion. Close to the supermarket "Victory", the caterer "La Mamounia", the big "Parc des Pirates", means of transport... Unique in Ashdod, 2 rooms 52 m2 with 6 m2 balcony, with 2 elevators, mamak, parking, air conditioning... Don't look anymore, you won't find anyone else!!!!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces meubler avec balcon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications