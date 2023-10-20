Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya

  1. Realting.com
A vendre appartement neuf 4 pieces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya

Netanya, Israel
$956,175
ID: 33718
Last update: 20/02/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

Français Français
Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)

Netanya, Israel
