Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod quotmarinaquot face a la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
10
ID: 33487
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms in Marina d Located in one of the most sought after locations in the city, this beachfront apartment offers an exceptional living environment. Completely tastefully renovated, it has been redesigned in 4 spacious rooms. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, two modern bathrooms, as well as a large terrace with spectacular sea view, fully unobstructed and frontline. The apartment is sold with a private parking space and a huge storage box, very rare in this area. Only a few steps from the beach, restaurants, shops and all the amenities of the marina. A unique opportunity to live the sea every day in an elegant and comfortable setting.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
In the heart of Bat Yam, on a very popular central street, this apartment enjoys an ideal location: just 400 meters from the sea and close to all amenities of everyday life, shops and transport. Apartment 3 rooms bright 74m2 3rd floor with elevator Central location, near sea and amenities …
Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Sumptuous penthouse of 170m2 and 44m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and prestigious building on the border between Bet Veigan and Kyriat hayovel, a strategic location 2 steps from all this exceptional property, will seduce you with its volumes, its natural light and its panoramic…
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Beautifully designed and fully furnished, this two-bedroom apartment is ready to accommodate its new owners immediately. Located in the prestigious Noga district, it enjoys a privileged location just steps from the beach, the Tel Aviv Promenade, the tram station, the HaTachana cultural compl…
