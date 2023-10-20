  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod

A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
;
16
ID: 33671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market. ✔️ 3 bright rooms ✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard ✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) ✔️ 2 showers and 2 toilets – optimal comfort for the whole family ✔️ Private cellar ✔️ Private parking ✔️ Immediate entry Ideally located close to shops, synagogues, buses and services, this apartment enjoys an excellent location and is an opportunity not to be missed.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

