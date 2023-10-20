  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon

3
ID: 33567
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Nine for sale Exclusive Located at 93-97 Weizmann Street (Pinkas corner) In a new high quality project signed Tzemach Hammerman and the Rozio group! Architect: Gidi Bar Orian Close to Hayarkon Park Renovated 4-room apartment with high standing architecture On the 5th floor with open view Living area : 96 m2 + balcony of 15 m2 Underground parking Relocation: 1st quarter 2026 Developments: Kitchen Schuller Placard Prosecutor ' s Office Air conditioning VRF Accompaniment of an interior architect until delivery!

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
