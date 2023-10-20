  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret

Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
8
ID: 33592
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Charming house on 2 floors. a first terrace on the front of the house and a backyard garden with fruit trees. Calm down. 1st level: large living room with lounge dining area kitchen and master bedroom overlooking the garden. On the floor 3 large bedrooms and office area large terrace of 60 m2. The house is rented until 2028

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
4 room apartment, 77 m2 + 16 m2 balcony, with Mamad and parking in the prestigious Tour 3 of the GINDI project that offers luxury services - Roof top access - GYM - Swimming pool and many more
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
A three-piece jardin rez avec bei jardin
