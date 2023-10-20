  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya

Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
9
ID: 33719
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Located in the sought after district of Ir Yamam in Netanya, close to Kikar HaPiano, Canyon Ir Yamam and beaches. Apartment 5 rooms of 140 m2 Second floor Terrace of 18 m2 with view, Two parking lots and a cellar. Recent residence of standing, offering gym, children's playroom and maintained common areas. Quiet, family and high-end environment, with quick access to main axes, parks, schools and sports infrastructure. Requested price: 4,820,000 for a property combining generous surface, modern services and premium location.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

