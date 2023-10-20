Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
New opportunity: Family house with generous volumes at an incredible price!
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in the Nissan district, quiet and appreciated by francophone families!
Its assets:
- House of 5.5 rooms of 165 m2,
- Field of 250 m2,
- Large reception room,
- A secure room on the ground floor,
- 3 additional bedrooms with beautiful volumes upstairs,
- Dressing and laundry area,
- Parking,
- Title registered in the cadastre,
- Traditionalist neighborhood close to synagogues and schools,
- Close to motorway routes 6, 9 and 20 minutes by car from the sea.
A nice house with its garden and sunny terrace!
Green environment, a haven of peace for a serene family life.
Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera.
Professional licence 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return