  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable

Residential quarter Nouvelle opportunite maison familiale aux volumes genereux a un prix incroyable

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,06M
;
10
ID: 33531
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH New opportunity: Family house with generous volumes at an incredible price! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in the Nissan district, quiet and appreciated by francophone families! Its assets: - House of 5.5 rooms of 165 m2, - Field of 250 m2, - Large reception room, - A secure room on the ground floor, - 3 additional bedrooms with beautiful volumes upstairs, - Dressing and laundry area, - Parking, - Title registered in the cadastre, - Traditionalist neighborhood close to synagogues and schools, - Close to motorway routes 6, 9 and 20 minutes by car from the sea. A nice house with its garden and sunny terrace! Green environment, a haven of peace for a serene family life. Contact us Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

