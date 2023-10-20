Residential quarter Unique projet neuf de maisons

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents an exceptional new project in Hadera.
This is a project of semi-detached houses with high standing services in a quiet residential area of Hadera.
- House under construction of 6 rooms (5 bedrooms and a living room),
- 180 m2 built on 250 m2 of land
- 2 beautiful beautiful parental suites including one on the ground floor,
- 2 parking spaces and an adjoining cellar.
Under construction.
Delivery in 18 months.
Exceptional possibility to buy a house at your own pace!
Extremely renowned promoter.
Contact us for more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Director of the French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera.
Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
