  4. Residential quarter Agreable bel appartement calme particulier

Residential quarter Agreable bel appartement calme particulier

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
02/03/2025
$1,10M
10/02/2025
$1,08M
01/01/2025
$1,08M
5
ID: 23950
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

A beautiful duplex very good condition beautiful terasse

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

