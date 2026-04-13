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Apartments for sale in Kfar Saba, Israel

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1 property total found
5 room apartment in Kfar Saba, Israel
5 room apartment
Kfar Saba, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 128 m²
5 PARTS – DEGAGATED VIEW – LUMINOUS Apartment of 5 rooms with an area of 128 m2 net (167 m2…
$4,19M
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