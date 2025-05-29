Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Kfar Saba
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kfar Saba, Israel

1 property total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Kfar Saba, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Kfar Saba, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Beautiful duplex of 189 m2 according to arnona. Very quiet and green neighborhood 2 steps fr…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kfar Saba, Israel

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go