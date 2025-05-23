Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Jerusalem Subdistrict, Israel

16 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 281 m²
Very luxurious apartment, in the heart of Jerusalem, Shabbat elevator, terrace (43 m2), sukk…
$3,54M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 156 m²
5-room penthouse 156m2 with 41m2 terrace in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New proje…
$1,74M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive project in the prestigious Arnona neighb…
$1,63M
Penthouse 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
For sale in North Talpiot - 6-room penthouse of approximately 180 m² and a 40 m² balcony wit…
$2,68M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
In the heart of Bayit vegan, at the foot of synagogues, schools and shops: small building of…
$1,94M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Facing Baka - Luxurious penthouse, boutique building, elevator, 60 m2 terrace/sukkah, unobst…
$2,81M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Delivery in 32 months of a large 5P Penthouse of 135 m², HSP 2.97 m, master suite, luxury fi…
$1,54M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Ramat charet, two from bayit vegan and the synagogue Zhout avot: 9-storey building with lobb…
$1,18M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
5-room penthouse 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Kiryat Yovel Jerusalem Exclusively, magnifice…
$1,91M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Very spacious penthouse 120 m2, huge terrace / sukkah (75 m2), open view, 2 parking spaces, …
$1,35M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
On the beautiful and pastoral Caspi street with panoramic views of the old town. Private ent…
$2,61M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Kiriat yovel limits Ramat Charet, new building after Tama 38, lobby and elevator, at the foo…
$828,655
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 154 m²
New 5-room penthouse 154m2 terrace 88m2 in new building Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem New project …
$2,19M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
4-room penthouse 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayove…
$1,74M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 115 m²
Small quiet street in the heart of Baka - 5-room Penthouse/Duplex, terraces (15 m2) + balcon…
$1,32M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
5-room penthouse 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificen…
$1,91M
Properties features in Jerusalem Subdistrict, Israel

