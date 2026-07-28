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Residential quarter Grand penthouse neuf du kablan a vendre proche de la mer glil yam herzliya
Residential quarter Grand penthouse neuf du kablan a vendre proche de la mer glil yam herzliya
Residential quarter Grand penthouse neuf du kablan a vendre proche de la mer glil yam herzliya
Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,59M
Reference: HR 141 District: Gllil Yam, close to the sea Magnificent penthouse nine kablan 6 rooms with mamad on one floor Delivery : End 2028 Area of 175 m2 Terrace of 68 m2 9th and top floor with elevators 3 bathrooms 2 private underground parking spaces Cave
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