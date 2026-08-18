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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Herzliya, Israel

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2 properties total found
Duplex 4 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
magnificent duplex located between bazel and the beach mestistim( namal tel aviv ) 4.5 rooms…
$2,21M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Herzliya, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Herzliya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Beautiful duplex located between Dizengoff and the sea. 93 m2 living space + balcony + terra…
$2,02M
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