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Residential properties for sale in Haifa, Israel

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Haifa, Israel
2 room apartment
Haifa, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
HAIFA • From 1 195 000 € (326,034), fully furnished • Already rented and managed by a 24/7 m…
$378,815
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