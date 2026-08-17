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Villas for sale in Eilat, Israel

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1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
VILLA ELIE PIED IN Water available for holidays and parties with private pool and 4 rooms in…
$1,352
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