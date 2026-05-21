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Penthouses for sale in Eilat, Israel

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Penthouse 5 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
In the Ganei Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of t…
$1,25M
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