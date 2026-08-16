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Villas for sale in Beit Shemesh, Israel

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Villa 5 rooms in Beit Shemesh, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Lo…
$1,69M
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