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Residential properties for sale in Beit Shemesh, Israel

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apartments
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4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Beit Shemesh, Israel
4 room apartment
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Rooms 4
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Lo…
$878,800
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3 room apartment in Beit Shemesh, Israel
3 room apartment
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Lo…
$743,600
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Villa 5 rooms in Beit Shemesh, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Lo…
$1,69M
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5 room apartment in Beit Shemesh, Israel
5 room apartment
Beit Shemesh, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
New project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Lo…
$1,01M
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Properties features in Beit Shemesh, Israel

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