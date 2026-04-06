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Penthouses for sale in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

Arava Tichona Regional Council
7
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Netivot, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Exceptional penthouse in Netivot Maarav – 4 rooms + terrace Treat yourself to the luxury of…
$733,700
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
In the Ganei Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of t…
$1,20M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$2,23M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Penthouse for sale in the popular north of Tel Aviv, located on a quiet, sought-after and gr…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Penthouse + apartments for sale in a brand-new urban-chic project, located on the famous Evn…
$1,42M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
$1,96M
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
$1,91M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
$9,81M
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Properties features in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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