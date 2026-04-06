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Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

Arava Tichona Regional Council
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
$9,81M
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Properties features in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

with Terrace
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