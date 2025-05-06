Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Beersheba Subdistrict, Israel

2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
2 apartments for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, on Nachmani Street at the corner of Ahad Haa…
$1,30M
5 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
5 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Beautiful garden level with swimming pool, sunny and bright
$1,15M
3 room cottage in Eilat, Israel
3 room cottage
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Superb 3-room cottage of 86m2 with 2 bathrooms - with semi-Olympic swimming pool in the resi…
$407,305
2 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
2 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$1,06M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Gorgeous Four-Building complex with downstairs garden and sitting area that has finished com…
$1,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$2,23M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 9 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Gorgeous villa for sale with the highest standards, located on a small, quiet street surroun…
$1,86M
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
well located 4.5 pcs with mamad and balcony clear view strategic location rent
$407,305
Penthouse 5 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
BAT YAM | GOLDEN SQUARE LUXURY PENTHOUSE ⏰Immediate turnkey delivery Beaches 50 meters away …
$2,53M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
In the best part of Remez! Close to the State Square under construction! Price equivalent to…
$2,77M
4 room apartment in Be’er-Sheva, Israel
4 room apartment
Be’er-Sheva, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Reference: BS 106 Neighborhood: Goush Hetsion 4 rooms including mamad Surface: 110 m2 Garden…
$384,833
1 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
1 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Reference: AS 937 Het district In recent building 2 rooms 65 m2 + 8 m2 terrace 3rd floor / 1…
$483,148
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
$1,96M
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
4 pcs pastoral and quiet street
$393,260
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
4 rooms ideal for investment immediate entry
$280,900
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale 3.5 rooms in Ashkelon Avshalom Habib Street A well maintained and clean building Si…
$266,855
Villa 5 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Sublime Duplex Pentahouse !!!!!!!!! situated Gordon district 5 minutes from the sea !!!!!! 2…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Eilat, Israel
4 room apartment
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Reference: EL 107 In a luxury residence with: shared swimming pool, gym, sauna and caretaker…
$772,475
Villa 10 rooms in Be’er-Sheva, Israel
Villa 10 rooms
Be’er-Sheva, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Reference: BS 108 Exclusive not to be missed! Exceptional deal Ideal investment Neighborhood…
$730,340
Villa 6 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 540 m²
Reference: AS 938 Youd Zain District High standing villa 450 m2 plot 540 m2 built on 3 floor…
$3,37M
Villa 7 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
new house on 400m2 plot in the city center private swimming pool 300m2 living space 100m2 li…
$2,78M
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
3-room apartment with two master suites rentable to students with two separate bedrooms
$219,102
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Beautiful 3-room apartment with security room and balcony. Ideal for an investment
$379,215
4 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
4 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Exceptional apartment in a peaceful location close to the sea. 3.5 pcs with 40m2 terrace sou…
$744,385
6 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
6 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Reference: AS 946 Neighborhood: Youd Alef New and modern building 6 new rooms including mama…
$1,15M
Villa 7 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 300 m²
Reference: HR 130 Neighborhood: Herzliya Pituah Magnificent luxury villa 7 rooms Surface: 30…
$4,78M
Villa 2 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Villa 2 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Ideal Pied à Terre
$941,015
Penthouse 5 rooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Mini penthouse 5 pcs 140m2 habitable 50m2 terrace floor 6 parquet in the house possibility o…
$716,295
3 room apartment in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
3 room apartment
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Beautiful apartment, well located, good deal. Available immediately
$491,575
