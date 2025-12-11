Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Sumba Barat Daya
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Welcome to our signature traditional style villas on the island of Sumba. Villas built on th…
$219,990
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Welcome to our signature traditional style villas on the island of Sumba. Villas built on th…
$154,990
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Welcome to our signature traditional style villas on the island of Sumba. Villas built on th…
$114,990
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go