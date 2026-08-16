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Residential properties for sale in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia

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houses
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4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
The two-bedroom beachfront villa Sumba, Indonesia is the recommended unit in this developmen…
$134,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
This one-bedroom beachfront villa Sumba, Indonesia offers one of the most accessible entry p…
$94,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This Sumba villa investment places you at the heart of one of Southeast Asia's most compelli…
$94,990
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
The Three-Bedroom Beachfront Villa Sumba is the flagship unit in this Indian Ocean developme…
$189,990
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Properties features in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia

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