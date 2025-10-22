Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. South Sumatra
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in South Sumatra, Indonesia

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bukit, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Discover a visionary new project on Bali’s southern coast, where architectural excellence an…
$262,300
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Sumatra, Indonesia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go