Apartamenty v Changu

Apartments
Area:
Apartment area - 38 m²
Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 43,800 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 38,982 $ (28 %)
Payback - 4 years
Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
135 000 $
Sale price:
168 750 $
Profit:
33 750 $ (25 %)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: june 2025
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years