Apartamenty v Changu

Canggu, Indonesia
from
€121,693
;
11
About the complex

Apartments

  • 7 Minutes to the beach
  • Panoramic view
  • Pool
  • 1 bedroom


Area:
Apartment area - 38 m²

Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 43,800 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 38,982 $ (28 %)
Payback - 4 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
135 000 $
Sale price:
168 750 $
Profit:
33 750 $ (25 %)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
End of construction: june 2025
Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Comfort class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Canggu, Indonesia

