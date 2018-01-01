SKY LINER Uluvatu

The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes:
loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses.
All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters.
Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the rock.
5 Min to Padang Padang Beach and Drimland Beach.
The complex has a restaurant with terraces, a spa, a fitness room, a children's playroom, coworking and all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay and rest.
Start of sales from 149500$
ROI from renting up to 25% per annum. Own management company.
Revenue from investment in construction for resale up to 67%.
For detailed information, please contact our office specialists on the specified contacts in the profile.
