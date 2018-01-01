  1. Realting.com
SKY LINER Uluvatu

Pecatu, Indonesia
from
€136,791
;
8
About the complex

The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes:
loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses.
All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters.
Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the rock.
5 Min to Padang Padang Beach and Drimland Beach.
The complex has a restaurant with terraces, a spa, a fitness room, a children's playroom, coworking and all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay and rest.
Start of sales from 149500$
ROI from renting up to 25% per annum. Own management company.
Revenue from investment in construction for resale up to 67%.
For detailed information, please contact our office specialists on the specified contacts in the profile.

 

Development company

BIG BALI GROUP
PROPERTY | INVESTMENT | DEVELOPMENT

 

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
10
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², EUR 2,280
Apartment price, EUR 136,791
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 500.0
Price per m², EUR 2,562
Apartment price, EUR 1,28M
New building location
Pecatu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
