Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the ocean and Agung Volcano. On the ground floor there is a private swimming pool, while on all other floors the apartments have a jacuzzi on the balcony.

The residence features a spa center, a yoga studio, a white sandy beach 60 meters and a beach club, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness center, coworking. An excellent beach for swimming, as it is closed by reefs from waves, the longest promenade in Bali, along which you can walk or ride a bike. In addition, there is a port for speed boats and a pier for yachts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the boat dock, within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.