  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia

Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€467,592
;
17
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the ocean and Agung Volcano. On the ground floor there is a private swimming pool, while on all other floors the apartments have a jacuzzi on the balcony.

The residence features a spa center, a yoga studio, a white sandy beach 60 meters and a beach club, a cafe and a restaurant, a fitness center, coworking. An excellent beach for swimming, as it is closed by reefs from waves, the longest promenade in Bali, along which you can walk or ride a bike. In addition, there is a port for speed boats and a pier for yachts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the boat dock, within walking distance of cafes and restaurants.

  • Large supermarket - 2 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
  • International kindergarten - 10 minutes
  • International school - 3 minutes
  • Boutiques and spa - 30 meters
  • Large medical center - 3 minutes drive
  • Market - 5 minutes
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Infinity
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
€206,674
Residential complex Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€247,549
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€293,391
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€115,523
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€260,000
You are viewing
Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€467,592
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern
Residential complex Modern
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€238,823
Area 112 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plumbing fixtures, Daikin ventilation and air conditioning systems, and Teak Wood furniture. Construction warranty 5 years.
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€151,561
Completion date: 2024
Apartments 2 Floors 1 bedroom Pool Wardrobe room Area: Apartment - 60 m² Price: 165,000 $ ( 2 750 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 130 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 97.5 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 35,588 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 24,270.3 $ (16.5 %) Payback - 6 years Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Residential complex THE TAMORA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€153,977
Area 36–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! THETAMORA — is a multifunctional complex located in the heart of Changu, just 500 meters from the Finns Beach Club. The facility will work as a premium boutique hotel and will be managed by Tamora Group Management. The apartments in the complex are created by various modern layouts ( 36-88 sq.m. ), fully furnished and designer repairs in a minimalist style. They have many common amenities, such as shared gardens and terraces that provide secluded shelter and beautiful green views. On the roof is a five-star shared kitchen and dining room with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by the complex, the most modern social infrastructure is located: cafes, restaurants, a school, clubs, and mages. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options! Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments.
Realting.com
Go