Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Mataram
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Mataram, Indonesia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Terrace in Mataram, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Terrace
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a chic one bedroom villa with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turquoise …
$400,776
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Terrace in Mataram, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Terrace
Mataram, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
For sale is a chic two bedroom villa with private pool in the middle of the turquoise sea, s…
$691,052
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mataram, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes