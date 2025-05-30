Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Lombok Utara, Indonesia

2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a chic one bedroom villa with a lagoon-like pool in the middle of the turquoise …
$406,050
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
For sale is a chic two bedroom villa with private pool in the middle of the turquoise sea, s…
$700,100
